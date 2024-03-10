PM Modi virtually inaugurates terminal buildings of Gwalior, Jabalpur airports

Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the terminal buildings of Gwalior and Jabalpur airports in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other ministers and leaders were present for the event at Gwalior airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said the inauguration of the new airport at Gwalior named after Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is a new record of development for changing India.

Scindia, while addressing the event, said there are only four airports in Madhya Pradesh, but the number is set to increase to 10 in the coming days.

In Jabalpur, the airport terminal is spread over 1 lakh sq feet, he said.

New airports will come up in Rewa, Satna and Datia soon, and airports will also be subsequently developed in Ujjain, Guna and Shivpuri, Scindia said.

At present, around 1,000 flights are being operated every week in Madhya Pradesh, which is a significant rise from 490 flights earlier, he said.

In a tweet on ‘X’, the minister said India has scripted history by inaugurating 15 airport terminals together.

“The inauguration or laying the foundation stones of terminal buildings of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior and 14 other airports by the prime minister made this day historic forever in the history of Indian aviation,” he wrote in the post.

The inauguration of the Gwalior airport, which was completed in the shortest time of just 16 months, is also a historic achievement, he said.

These aviation projects have added a new chapter to passenger convenience, he said. PTI ADU MAS ARU