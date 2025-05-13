PM Modi visits Adampur air base in Punjab, interacts with jawans

New Delhi: Today early morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Air Base in Punjab.

Adampur was among the air force stations that Pakistan attempted to attack on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, following India's "Operation Sindoor".

A source said, "PM Modi went to the Adampur air base early morning. He was briefed by Air Force personnel and he also interacted with our brave jawans."

Modi's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism and our unwavering pledge for justice. It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said.