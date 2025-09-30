PM Modi visits Delhi's CR Park, takes part in Durga Puja celebrations on Ashtami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a Durga Puja pandal in south Delhi's CR Park on the auspicious occasion of Ashtami on Tuesday and worshipped the goddess amid chanting of mantras.

The prime minister also performed an aarti at the iconic Kali Bari temple in the area and attended the celebrations held according to Bengali traditions.

Later, in a post on X, he said the Durga Puja celebrations reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in the society.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi's Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in our society. Prayed for everyone's happiness and wellbeing," he said.

Heavy security arrangements were in place in view of Modi's visit this evening in south Delhi areas as traffic on several stretches were regulated.