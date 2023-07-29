Advertisment
#National

PM Modi visits exhibition ahead of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam inauguration

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
29 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
PM Modi visits exhibition ahead of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an exhibition during Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited an exhibition ahead of the inauguration of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, being held here to mark the three years of the launch of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Advertisment

The Prime Minister also interacted with students during his visit.

During the programme, Modi will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme.

The schools under the scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged under the NEP.

The PM will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The two-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being held at Bharat Mandapam here at the old Pragati Maidan.

#National Education Policy #Pragati Maidan #PM SHRI Scheme #Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam #NEP #Narendra Modi
Advertisment
Subscribe