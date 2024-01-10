PM Modi visits flower show in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening visited the ongoing flower show organised on the Sabarmati Riverfront here in Gujarat before concluding his two-day visit to his home state, said an official.

After attending an event in GIFT City near Gandhinagar as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Modi paid a surprise visit to the flower show organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on the Riverfront, said a civic official.

The PM took a stroll for nearly 15 minutes at the iconic venue before leaving for the airport, he said.

Modi was on a two-day Gujarat visit from January 9 during which he inaugurated the Vibrant Global Summit on Wednesday morning. PTI PJT RSY