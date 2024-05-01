PM Modi visits Gujarat BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat BJP's headquarters in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night after addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of neighbouring Sabarkantha district.

Several key BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state unit president CR Paatil, welcomed Modi at the saffron outfit's office, "Shri Kamalam", said a party release.

During the visit, the PM interacted with senior BJP leaders as well as those engaged in management of the premises, said the release.

The BJP's star campaigner is on a two-day Gujarat visit to seek voter support for party candidates ahead of the May 7 polling.

During the day, Modi addressed two back-to-back poll rallies in Deesa town of Banaskantha and Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to address four poll rallies - in Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar districts, covering 10 Lok Sabha seats, said the release.

Gujarat, the home state of Modi, has 26 Lok Sabha seats, but voting will take place on only 25 as in one constituency (Surat) the BJP candidate has been elected unopposed. PTI PJT PD RSY