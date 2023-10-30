PM Modi visits Gujarat CM's son who suffered brain stroke in May, inquires about his health

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj, who had suffered a brain stroke in May, and inquired about his health.

Advertisment

The PM arrived during the day on a two-day visit of the state.

"Today popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited my son and inquired about his health. He boosted confidence of Anuj and provided confidence to family members. I am thankful to the Prime Minister," Bhupendra Patel said on X, formerly Twitter.

Anuj, who was flown to Mumbai after he suffered a brain stroke, was discharged in September and has been recuperating at home since. PTI PD BNM BNM