PM Modi visits 'Nalanda Mahavira' in Bihar's Rajgir

Rajgir (Bihar), Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the ruins of 'Nalanda Mahavihara', a UNESCO world heritage site in Rajgir in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The ruins of ancient 'Nalanda Mahavihara' comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important artworks in stucco, stone and metal. Nalanda stands out as the most ancient university of the Indian subcontinent.

After visiting the Nalanda Mahavihara, the PM wrote in a post on X, "Visited the excavated remains of Nalanda… was exemplary. It was an opportunity to be at one of the greatest seats of learning in the ancient world. This site offers a profound glimpse into the scholarly past that once thrived here. Nalanda has created an intellectual spirit that continues to thrive in our nation." The PM was briefed about the remains of Nalanda Mahavihara, declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2016, by Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist, Archeological Survey of India (ASI) Patna circle during his visit to the site.

Talking to PTI, soon after the PM’s visit to the site, Bhattacharya, said, "The PM's visit to the world heritage site of Nalanda Mahavihara was the crowning moment of ASI's perseverance and its commitment to preserving the rich and diverse cultural heritage of this great nation. This visit invigorates us to rededicate ourselves to our sacred duty and we gladly and with all humility take up this responsibility." The archaeological site of Nalanda Mahavihara is protected, maintained and managed by the ASI. The Nalanda Mahavihara, located about 95 km south-east of Patna, the capital of Bihar, is regarded as one of the greatest universities of the ancient world and was founded by Kumaragupta I (413-455 AD) of the great Gupta dynasty.

"The site presents key archaeological evidence of a truly international centre for organised learning. It is a rare combination of outstanding achievements in institution-building, site-planning, art and architecture. Nalanda symbolized the multiplicity of knowledge production, the innovative processes of the organized transmission of ideas through education, and a shared heritage of people living in multiple regions of Asia," she said.

Nalanda Mahavihara was founded by Kumargupta I of the Gupta dynasty in 5th century CE. It was patronized by various rulers including King Harshavardhana of Kannauj (7th century CE) and the Pala rulers (8th–12th century CE) as well as various scholars.

