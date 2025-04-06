PM Narendra Modi visits Ramanathaswamy temple in TN

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the famous Ramanatha Swamy temple in this holy town, coinciding with Rama Navami.

Clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt and 'angavastram' (worn around the neck), the PM visited the holy shrine on Sunday for the second time in a little over a year. He had offered prayers at the temple last year, ahead of the Pran Pratishta of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon his arrival at the temple, the priests accorded him a traditional welcome and the PM offered prayers at the shrine. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai accompanied him.

The PM was here to inaugurate the New Pamban bridge and launch and lay the foundation stone for various initiatives. He had arrived from neighbouring Sri Lanka after wrapping up his official visit of the island republic.

As Modi's car passed through the town, people queued up on either sides of the road and enthusiastically greeted him by raising slogans and waving at him. The PM waved back at the people and his supporters.