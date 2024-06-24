PM Modi vows to prevent repetition of Emergency: Scindia

Bhopal, Jun 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to ensure that the black stain of the Emergency, imposed by Congress in 1975, doesn't reappear in India, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

"India is a democratic nation where every person has the right to express his or her opinion. The Congress imposed Emergency in Bharat and throttled democracy," Scindia told reporters in Bhopal on the eve of the anniversary of the Emergency.

Addressing the media in the Parliament complex earlier in the day, Modi termed the Emergency as a black spot in India's parliamentary history when the Constitution was discarded and the country turned into a prison.

"It is the 'Sankalp' (resolve) of the prime minister that the black blot doesn't figure again. With this resolve, the prime minister wants to take the country forward and fly the national flag high in the world," Scindia added.

The announcement of imposition of Emergency was made by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in a broadcast on All India Radio late night on June 25, 1975, shortly after the Supreme Court granted a conditional stay on the Allahabad High Court verdict declaring her election to the Lok Sabha as null and void. The apex court asked Gandhi to stay away from parliamentary proceedings. PTI LAL NSK