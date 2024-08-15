PM Modi warns against those unable to stand India's progress, seeking to destroy everything

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned citizens against internal and external challenges, and those dreaming of "destroying" everything, asserting that the country will have to protect itself from them.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he further said the country is marching forward but there are people who cannot stand its progress and prioritise their benefit over everyone else's welfare.

A handful of people nursing such "vikriti" (perversion) can be a cause of destroying everything and pave the way of anarchy, Modi said. "It inflicts such harm on the country that we will have to make a fresh beginning to repair the damage." "They are dreaming to destroy everything. The country will have to understand it," he said, without making any direct reference to anyone or any incident.

There are uncountable internal as well as external challenges, the prime minister said, asking foreign powers to be not part of plans against India or be concerned with its progress as the country's growth is tied to humankind's welfare.

His remarks came in the backdrop of opposition parties seizing on a recent report of Hindenburg Research, which has charged the SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch with conflict of interests in probing the Adani group of companies, to target the market regulator and the government.

The ruling BJP has in turn accused the opposition, especially the Congress party, of being hand in glove with the US-based short seller to bring about economic anarchy due to its "hate" for Modi.

In his address, the prime minister said the government with its good intentions, honesty and dedication to the nation can win the hearts of those inimical to India's interests and assured people that it will never flinch from its commitment to the country's development.

The stronger India will become, the more challenges it will face, especially from the outside, he said. "I want to tell them that India's development has never brought a crisis for anyone. Even when it was prosperous, it never plunged the world into war." It is the land of Buddha and is committed to peace, he said. It is in India's nature to challenge every challenge, he added. PTI KR KR GSN GSN