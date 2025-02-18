National

PM Modi welcomes Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at Hyderabad House

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Narendra Modi India Qatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks at the Hyderabad House here, with the MEA saying that a "new milestone" is on the cards for this "special" bilateral partnership.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader.

Prime Minister Modi was also present on the occasion.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar at Hyderabad House. A new milestone in the cards of this special India-Qatar partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received the Amir of Qatar at the airport on Monday evening.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X on Monday.

The Amir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said.

India Narendra Modi Hyderabad House Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani India-Qatar Relations