PM Modi welcomes naming of cultural centre in Jaffna after Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the naming of a cultural centre in Sri Lanka's Jaffna after Thiruvalluvar, a Tamil poet and saint.

Advertisment

In a post on X, he said that it is a testament to the deep cultural, linguistic, historical and civilisational bonds between the people of India and Sri Lanka in addition to paying homage to the great Thiruvalluvar.

The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka posted pictures of the ceremony naming the centre after the author of Tirukkural, a celebrated literature in Tamil which carries aphorisms on various aspects of life. PTI KR KVK KVK