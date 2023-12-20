PM Modi went beyond rulebook to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The central government has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went beyond the rulebook to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

He said Modi has also initiated a series of administrative reforms with the extensive use of technology to create an enabling environment.

While addressing the 52nd pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop here, Singh said Modi has the courage and conviction to break the taboos of the past.

The prime minister went beyond the rulebook to do away with almost 2,000 obsolete rules, the minister said.

"Rules such as denial of pension if an employee rendered less than 10 years of service, missing employees denied entitled benefits till seven years have passed, dependent divorcee daughters not granted pension benefits, all such obstructionist rules were scrapped," he said.

Singh said administrative initiatives under the leadership of Modi, such as the PRC workshops, Anubhav awards and pension adalat have ensured timely disbursal of pensionary benefits to the large number of retiring employees every year.

“Ease of Living was made possible for retired employees by first introducing digital life certificate for continuation of pension and now face recognition technology has been introduced for DLC.

"Bhavishya portal, Digilocker, CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System) have been launched to facilitate retiring and retired employees,” he said.

Stating that today there are three crore pensioners, more than the working employees, Singh said, they constitute a resource pool who will help achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

“When India celebrates its centenary of independence, the youth will shape the Viksit Bharat@2047, along with valuable support by a growing population of veterans,” he said. PTI AKV RHL