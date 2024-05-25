PM Modi will build his temples in every village if he wins, says Karnataka Minister Tangadagi

Koppal (Karnataka), May 25 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Saturday said if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections again then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will build his own temples in every village.

Tangadagi, who holds the Backward Class Development and Kannada and Culture portfolio, said the statements of the prime minister is such that he would get his temples constructed in every village of the country.

The minister's remark came in the backdrop of PM Modi’s interview to a national TV channel where he reportedly said, "Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That’s why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I’m nothing but an instrument that God has sent." Tangadagi also took a swipe at BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s statement that Lord Jagannath is PM Modi’s devotee.

"In case Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins this time, a situation will emerge to build his temples everywhere. Ram temple has happened and others are also being constructed. 'Now (he will say) my own temple should be built' because his statements are like that," Tangadagi told reporters at Karatagi in this district.

"Modi’s mind has reached to an extent where he says if people give him a chance this time, he will say that his temple should be built in every village," the minister said, and added that public representatives are public servants and they are not God.

Ridiculing Patra’s statement, Tangadagi said, "They (BJP leaders) say that Puri Jagannath is Modi’s devotee. If God is his devotee, then (you can guess) where has the BJP people’s mindset reached." Calling his statement a slip of tongue, Patra, the BJP’s candidate from Jagannath Puri in Odisha, had apologised to the people and did penance for three days. PTI GMS GMS KH