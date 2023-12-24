PM Modi will hold roadshow, address public meeting in Ayodhya on Dec 30

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting after inaugurating an airport in the temple town of Ayodhya on December 30, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

He will also inaugurate the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya. The airport will be inaugurated ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

According to an official, the roadshow will cover a distance of about 15 km between the airport and the railway station and pass through Dharam Path, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Tedhi Bazaar and Mohabra intersection.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI, "The prime minister will inaugurate the Ayodhya airport first and then he will move to the railway station in a roadshow." At the railway station, he will flag off Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. The prime minister will then return to the airport by road and address a public meeting there.

Advertisment

On the route of the roadshow, cultural programmes will be staged at 51 places and sages and sants will bless the prime minister.

The first flight to Ayodhya is scheduled to reach at 11.20 am after taking off from Delhi at 10 am.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation of a five-kilometer-long flyover between the railway station to the airport.

Modi is also expected to visit the famed Hanuman Garhi Temple. PTI COR CDN SMN