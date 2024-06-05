PM Modi wishes CM Adityanath on birthday, lauds him for UP's progress

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 52nd birthday and hailed him for the development in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adithyanath ji on his birthday. He is working for UP's progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come."

Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. He is working for UP’s progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Thanking the prime minister, Adityanath said Modi's vision was helping the state prosper.

"Your heartfelt and energetic wishes are a source of immense inspiration for me. Under your successful guidance, the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh', which honours heritage and development, is becoming a reality," he said on X addressing the prime minister.

This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh posted a disappointing result for the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, with the party winning in 12 constituencies and the INDIA bloc securing 43 seats, 37 of which were bagged by the Samajwadi Party and six by Congress.

However, celebrating NDA's success nationwide, Adityanath had said on X, "The people of India have given a clear majority to the NDA for the third consecutive time." "This is a stamp of trust of the people of the country on the polices, leadership and decisions of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Hearty congratulations to all the winning candidates," his post added.

भारत की जनता-जनार्दन ने लगातार तीसरी बार NDA को स्पष्ट बहुमत प्रदान किया है।



अरुणाचल प्रदेश, ओडिशा और आंध्र प्रदेश में NDA को पूर्ण बहुमत का जनादेश प्राप्त हुआ है।



यह आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की नीति, नेतृत्व और निर्णयों पर देश की जनता के विश्वास की मुहर है।… — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) June 4, 2024

On Adityanath's birthday, several prominent leaders including Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari extended their wishes.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also wished him.

Adityanath thanked all and expressed gratitude, saying, "Your best wishes will always inspire me to achieve the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh'."