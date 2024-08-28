PM Modi wishes Indian contingent at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the very best to India's contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024, saying the courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.

In a post on X, Modi said, "140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best." "The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success," he said, using the hashtag 'Cheer4Bharat'.

The summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days. PTI ASK RHL