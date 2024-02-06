PM Modi wishes King Charles III speedy recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Britain's King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer, a speedy recovery and good health.

Modi posted on X, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."

I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III. https://t.co/86mKg9lE1q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2024

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.