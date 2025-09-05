National

PM Modi wishes on Milad-un-Nabi

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birthday of prophet Muhammad, who founded Islam.

PM Modi said on X, "May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!"

