PM Modi wishes on Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birthday of prophet Muhammad, who founded Islam.
PM Modi said on X, "May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!"
Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2025
