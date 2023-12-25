PM Modi wishes people on Christmas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Christmas and wished them joy, peace and prosperity.

He said on X, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all." "Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," he added.