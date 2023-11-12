Advertisment
#National

PM Modi wishes people on Diwali

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
12 Nov 2023
narendra modi saibaba samadhi.jpg

A file photo of PM Modi at Saibaba temple in Shirdi

New Delhiछ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone's lives.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."

 

#Narendra Modi #Narendra Modi Diwali
Advertisment
Subscribe