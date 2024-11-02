PM Modi wishes people on Gujarati New Year; Shah, CM Patel meet supporters

Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended their wishes to people on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

People celebrated Gujarati New Year by visiting each other's homes and offering prayers at temples.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote in Gujarati, saying, "May this new year starting today bring happiness, success and prosperity in your life, and may you remain in good health. May all your dreams come true in the coming year, and every day is filled with new energy and positivity! Happy New Year!" Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met supporters at their respective residences in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Union Minister CR Paatil and senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil met their supporters and well-wishers and exchanged greetings.

The chief minister started his day by offering prayers at Panchdev Mandir, visited Trimandir at Adalaj in Gandhinagar and the samadhis of the present Tirthankar Shri Seemandhar Swami and Pujya Niru.

Later, he also offered prayers at Bhadrakali Mataji temple in Ahmedabad.

"Happy New Year to all the citizens of Gujarat and Gujarati families around the world. I pray that the new year brings happiness, peace, health and prosperity in everyone's life," Patel said in his post on X.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the vision of 'Developed India @ 2047' to the countrymen. Let us all resolve to contribute our best towards fulfilling this vision by building a developed Gujarat at the beginning of the new year," he wrote.

Patel also met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan, exchanged New Year greetings, and visited Shah at his residence.

"Happy Gujarati New Year to all of you sisters and brothers. May this new year bring you lots of happiness and enthusiasm," Shah tweeted. PTI KA ARU