New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya, which is observed before the start of Durga Puja.

He said on X, "Shubho Mahalaya! As Durga Puja approaches, we pray that hope, goodness and positivity shall always prevail. May Maa Durga always bless us with happiness, strength and good health." The devout believe that Goddess Durga begins her descent from her abode in Mount Kailash to the Earth on this day.