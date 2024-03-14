PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident

New Update
New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wishes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quick recovery after she suffered an injury and was taken to a hospital.
"I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," he said in a post on X.
Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.
The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital in Kolkata before doctors found her stable to be discharged.
She was then taken back home.