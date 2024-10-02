PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery

Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday enquired about Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's health with his wife Latha over phone and conveyed his wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, PM Modi spoke to Latha Rajinikanth today to inquire about the health of Rajinikanth. "The PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & PM wished him a speedy recovery." The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.

Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. PTI VGN ROH