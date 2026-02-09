Mumbai (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and praised his work for the state's development.

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena which is part of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, turned 62 on Monday.

PM Modi said Shinde is working hard to further Maharashtra’s development and fulfil the vision of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"Birthday wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He is working tirelessly towards furthering Maharashtra's development and realising the dreams of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. Praying for his long life and good health," Modi said in a post on X.

Birthday wishes to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He is working tirelessly towards furthering Maharashtra’s development and realising the dreams of Pujya Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe. Praying for his long life and good health.@mieknathshinde — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2026

Dighe was a mentor to Shinde.