PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to former US President Biden

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick and full recovery to former US President Joe Biden, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Modi said on X, "Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family." Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday.

The finding came after the 82-year-old reported urinary symptoms, which led doctors to discover a nodule on his prostate. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. PTI KR DV DV