PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Saudi Arabia king

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to ailing Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

He said on 'X', "Deeply concerned about the reports of the health of His Majesty @KingSalman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I join the people of India in wishing him a speedy and full recovery." Media reports have said that the 88-year-old Saudi monarch has developed health complications and is undergoing treatment. PTI KR NSD NSD