PM Modi wishes SS-UBT leader Sanjay Raut speedy recovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy recovery and good health to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, who announced a two-month break from public life citing health reasons.

"Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji," Modi said in a post on X.

63-year-old Raut, a Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena-UBT, is considered a prominent opposition leader who has been fearless in his criticism of the policies of the BJP-NDA government.

Sources close to Raut said he has been advised by doctors to take complete rest as he has undergone two angioplasties in 2019 and 2020.

In a letter posted on X, Raut said that his health had "suddenly worsened" and that he was currently undergoing treatment, adding that doctors have advised him not to step out or mingle with people for now.

Raut said he was confident of a full recovery soon and expressed hope that he would regain good health by next year.