PM Modi witnesses mega tribal dance event in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his two-day visit to Assam by witnessing a grand Jhumoir dance performance, featuring nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers.

The event, organised by the Assam government at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, marked 200 years of Assam’s tea industry and celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the tea tribe community.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and heads of missions from around 60 countries also attended the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ programme, showcasing the northeastern state's vibrant traditions to a global audience.

Addressing the gathering, Modi acknowledged Assam’s deep-rooted connection with tea and referenced his own past as a seller of the beverage.

"Who will understand the smell and quality of tea better than a chaiwallah?" Modi said.

He also said Northeast has found the best brand ambassador in himself.

"Today, over 60 ambassadors from different countries will be able to feel Assam. They will take the flavour of tea with themselves," Modi said.

Before starting the dance performance, the PM made a round inside the stadium on a special vehicle and greeted the artistes and audience.

The Jhumoir performance was followed by a laser show on a specific cultural theme of the state.