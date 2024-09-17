PM Modi working to increase India's pride in world: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to increase India's pride in the world and his government has approved projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore in 100 days of its third term.

He alleged that the opposition leaders in Lok Sabha are working to tarnish the country's pride.

Rathore was talking to the media here about the work done in the 100 days of the third term of the Modi government at the Centre.

He said Prime Minister Modi has worked to increase India's pride in the world. India has established new dimensions on the global stage, while the opposition leaders are going abroad and working to tarnish India's image, he said.

"The opposition leaders are going abroad and talking about ending the reservation rights of Dalits and backward classes. They are working to divide the society in the name of caste and religion.

"The opposition leaders should refrain from this policy of dividing the society. Such statements are beyond national interest," he said.

PM Modi has made plans for the welfare and upliftment of 140 crore countrymen by considering them as his family members, he said.

Rathore said Modi started projects worth about Rs 15 lakh crore in the first 100 days of his government's third term. He has approved public interest and public welfare schemes in the field of science and technology, governance and law and order, energy security, infrastructure development as well as empowerment of Dalits, minorities and tribal communities, and accessible health services.

He said PM Modi has approved projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore with special focus on the infrastructure development of roads, railways, ports and airways.

The Centre has released Rs 20,000 crore as Kisan Samman Nidhi to 9.3 crore farmers of the country. At the same time, minimum support price (MSP) was increased for Kharif crops and seven different schemes, including Digital Agriculture Mission project worth Rs 14,200 crore, were approved, he added.