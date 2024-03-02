PM Modi works for people's welfare, deserves 3rd term: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured good governance without corruption along with people's welfare and should be elected for a third term in office, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Friday.

Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP president, addressed a gathering here as part of the state BJP's ongoing 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the previous Congress-led UPA regime was marred by allegations of corruption and highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre since 2014.

He also said the country's prestige at the international level has increased due to Modi.

Union Minister A Narayanaswami and several state BJP leaders, including MLAs, participated in the state-wide Yatra today.

The 'Vijaya Sankalp Yatra' began on February 20 and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday. PTI SJR RHL