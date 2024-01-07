PM Modi wraps up 3-day visit to Rajasthan, leaves for Delhi

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to Rajasthan and left for Delhi Sunday afternoon.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma bade him farewell at the Jaipur airport.

Modi reached Jaipur Friday evening and attended a meeting of BJP MLAs and office-bearers at the party office.

On Saturday and Sunday, he attended the 58th conference of the top brass of police forces from across the country.

Top police officers in the ranks of Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) took part in the conference and discussed internal security issues such as cyber crime and counterterrorism challenges and the implementation of the recently enacted three criminal laws among others.

Governor Mishra had a special meeting with the prime minister at the Raj Bhavan Rest House and discussed issues related to the development of the state. PTI AG SMN