PM Modi writes to CM Pema Khandu on Arunachal's Statehood Day

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh, saying that with a name that befits its geographical location, this is the state where the sun rises first in the country.

Modi said it is only fitting that the land which greets the dawn before the rest of India is also filled with radiant patriotism and spirit.

"One of the things that has always amazed me about Arunachal Pradesh is the tradition of people greeting one another with 'Jai Hind'. To me, this is a living affirmation of national pride and unity," he said in the letter.

The PM said Arunachal Pradesh is home to vibrant tribal communities and each of these communities has its unique and inspiring traditions and ethos. However, he said, what has always struck him is the people's passion towards sustainability.

"One can see this in various individual and community efforts by the people. I have been fortunate to have visited Arunachal Pradesh time and again. Every time I come, the affection of the people is unparalleled," he said.

Modi said it was from Itanagar that the GST 'Bachat Utsav' commenced and at that time, he had the opportunity to interact with self-help groups and traders from across the state.

"Their innovative zeal struck a chord with me. I could sense their passion towards products of the state, be it rice, pickles, tea, handicrafts, carpets, confectionery and more. I was also amazed by how technologically updated people are," he said.

The PM said the NDA government at the Centre has devoted unparalleled resources to the progress of the entire northeast and the people of Arunachal Pradesh were thrilled when a proud son of the soil, Kiren Rijiju, became the first-ever Union Cabinet minister from the state.

He said the number of ministerial visits to Arunachal Pradesh in the last decade has been more than under any previous government.

Modi said he was aware that one of the things that bothered the people was the absence of proper connectivity.

"Our government worked round the clock to address this issue. In the last decade, thousands of kilometres of roads have been built, many of them in very remote areas," he said.

The prime minister said laying of foundation stones and timely completion of key projects such as the Donyi Polo airport and Sela tunnel during the tenure of his government gives a glimpse of the commitment to all-round connectivity.

He said another issue pertains to the fact that several villages of Arunachal Pradesh are in the border areas and the conventional mindset describes them as "last villages" as if they are some sort of final frontier.

"I was not happy with this thought process. For me, border villages are the first villages and with that thought in mind, we brought the Vibrant Villages Programme," he said.

He said this has greatly benefitted Arunachal Pradesh.

Modi also highlighted the work being done for the documentation and digitisation of rare manuscripts in districts such as Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang and Namsai under the Gyan Bharatam Mission.

This will go a long way in safeguarding the state's rich intellectual and spiritual heritage, he said.

The PM said his government wants more tourists to visit Arunachal Pradesh and enjoy its beauty and applauded the contribution of the people of the state towards the nation's progress.

"From brave soldiers serving at the nation's frontiers, to accomplished sportspersons, artists, entrepreneurs and civil servants, the sons and daughters of Arunachal Pradesh have contributed immensely to India's growth and security," he said.

In a personal touch, Modi remembered Khandu's father, late Dorjee Khandu, and said they were chief ministerial colleagues and interacted with each other during CM meetings in Delhi.

"I am sure he would be proud of your efforts to improve the lives of the people. May the dawn that first blesses Arunachal Pradesh each morning continue to symbolise hope, progress and unwavering patriotism for generations to come.

"My best wishes to you in your continued efforts to take the state to new heights. Best wishes once again on Statehood Day," Modi said.