PM Modi''s 11 yr rule transformed country from negativity to progress: Union Minister Shekhawat

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office has brought in a transformation from hopelessness and negativity to progress and all-round development, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here coinciding with the completion of 11 years of the Modi-led government, he said there has been a of paradigm shift in the thought process and governance.

These 11 years have been one of transformation, poverty alleviation and a governance that has been more transparent and citizen-centric, the Culture and Tourism Minister said.

The 11 years have driven the "nation from such a state of avishwas--hopelessness, to a commitment to make it a developed nation in next 25 years by 2047. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has embarked on a new journey, a journey of development during this Amrit Kaal (golden era) focusing on service, good governance and welfare of the poor people," he added.

At the heart of every central scheme lies the welfare of citizens.

He further said the government has secured the borders, established peace and stability in the country, strengthened technology and brought it to every citizen.

The 11 years stand as a testament to vision and dedication.

"Prior to 2014, there were scams, corruption, policy paralysis and appeasement politics. Today there is innovation and transformation, shifting (the country) from negativity to progress," he added.

With the presence of middlemen earlier, there was corruption in government initiatives but that has been done away with the introduction of the Direct Benefit Transfer.

Further, the country was earlier dependent on imports but initiatives like PLI and Make in India have spurred exports, he added.

"The last 11 years exemplify determination, reform and inclusive development," Shekhawat said.

Further, hope and trust in democracy has been re-established in these 11 years, the central minister added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan were present. PTI SA ROH