PM Modi's 24 years as head of govt exemplary journey of service, national resurgence: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP leaders on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 24 years in public life as that of "service, dedication, public welfare and nation building" with Home Minister Amit Shah calling him a "karma", saying he has proved how leadership can transform people's life when 'nation first' is the vision and 'developed India' is the mission.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday began his 25th year as the head of government, asserting that improving the lives of people and contributing to the progress of this great nation have been his constant endeavour.

He noted in a series of posts on X that he had taken oath on this day in 2001 as Gujarat's chief minister for the first time and emphasised on the changes first his home state and then the country witnessed on his watch.

Shah hailed Modi's 24 years as the head of the government and said he dedicated his 24 years to the nation and public service.

"This day is very significant for the entire country, when a 'karma yogi' devoted to public service with selfless spirit took the constitutional oath, considered people's problems as his own and began resolving them, and these problems kept turning into history," the home minister said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said that in these 24 years, Modi has proved how one leadership can bring transformation in the lives of crores of people when the vision is 'nation first' and the mission is 'developed India', be it transforming the farmers, women, industry and education of Gujarat or ensuring the country's security, welfare of the poor and upliftment of all sections, he added.

BJP president J P Nadda said that from an ordinary worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the country's 'pradhan sevak', Modi's 24-year public service is an exemplary journey of "service, dedication, public welfare and national resurgence".

With 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', Prime Minister Modi has uplifted the lives of crores of deprived people and given India a new identity on the global stage with the country's strategic security.

"On the completion of 100 years of India's Independence, Modi ji's vision of building a 'developed India' by the year 2047 inspires millions of workers to remain dedicated to their continuous duty," the BJP chief said in a post on X.

"It is our collective fortune that under his leadership, we have received the excellent opportunity to serve the nation," he added.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that first as the Gujarat chief minister and now as the prime minister, Modi is working "tirelessly day and night" and setting new dimensions of service, good governance and welfare of the poor to build a new India.

"All sections of the country, including the poor, farmers, youth and women, are experiencing holistic development today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line," the former Union minister said.

Prasad said the country under Modi's leadership is witnessing "holistic, equitable and inclusive development".

"The entire world today acknowledges India's strength, respects Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a peace-loving leader and praises him as a hardworking, dedicated and authentic leader in public service," the BJP leader added.