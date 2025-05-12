PM Modi's address is 'clear declaration of New India’s policy against terror': UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation and said it is a “clear declaration of new India’s policy against terrorism”.

Asserting that India would not tolerate any "nuclear blackmail", Prime Minister Modi earlier said that operations against Pakistan had only been kept in abeyance and the future would depend on the neighbouring country's behaviour.

“The Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s address today is a clear declaration of New India’s policy against terror,” Adityanath said on X.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the chief minister said that it was not merely a military operation but a firm resolve to protect the honour of women in the country.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military action, it is a pledge to safeguard the dignity of our sisters and daughters,” said Adityanath, adding if anyone dares to wipe the sacred "sindoor" (vermilion) from the foreheads of Indian women, he will be “reduced to dust”.

Affirming that “India will no longer stay silent”, the chief minister said “every blow will now be answered on our terms”.

“Salute to the Army and congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister for his nationalist leadership. For us Indians, the nation will always come first. Jai Hind!” he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 to destroy nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to cease all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries to the brink of full-scale war. PTI ABN AS AS