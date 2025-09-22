PM Modi's announcement reducing GST rates on over 395 items very big decision: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sept 22 (PTI) The GST has become universally accepted and successful in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the new GST rates effective Monday was a very big decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Shah also said that since the GST has stabilised in the country, the time has come to provide relief to the public and for this very reason, the GST has been reduced or made zero on more than 395 items.

"This is a very big decision and this has ushered in a new era of trust between taxpayers and the government," he told NDTV in an interview.

The home minister said, "Modi ji has given a constitutional guarantee to the states for compensating their losses, due to which GST became universally accepted and also successful." A new GST structure, termed Next-Gen GST Reforms, has come into effect across the country on Monday. PM Modi had made the announcement of the introduction of the new GST rates in his Independence Day address delivered from the Red Fort.

Referring to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, he said India, under the leadership of PM Modi, has given befitting replies to any attempts at terror attacks.

"Whenever attempts of terrorist attacks have come from Pakistan's side, under the leadership of PM Modi, we have given such a response that it has been ensured that spilling the blood of Indians is not easy, and if anyone tries to do so, they will be given severe punishment," he said.

Shah said the whole world believes that Modi is the most popular Prime Minister as he possesses the art of keeping everyone together and the art of making decisions appropriate to every problem.

"I have seen him as one who listens to colleagues and guides them. He has also shown himself adapting to ideal leadership in the Indian democratic system," he said.

The home minister said the whole world has watched in amazement as Modi, coming from an extremely poor family, became the prime minister and accomplished many seemingly impossible tasks.

"It is only through hard work, sacrifice, restraint and consistent efforts that a personality like Modi's is forged," he said.

The home minister said India's foreign policy was lacklustre in the past as it was directionless.

"In comparison to all the prime ministers so far, the results have been the highest during the tenure of PM Modi," he said.

Shah said PM Modi has envisioned a great India, a fully developed India and a self-reliant India by 2047 and he has instilled confidence in the hearts of 140 crore people of the country.

"The inferiority complex has been removed from people's minds, and PM Modi has filled the heart of every Indian with the belief that we can move ahead in every field," he said.

The home minister said the courage to take a firm decision to completely resolve all problems is present in Modi as a leader.

"It is everyone's nature to fight against problems, but it is Modi ji's nature to achieve complete victory over problems," he said. PTI ACB KSS KSS