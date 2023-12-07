PM Modi's 'arithmetic of success' has shattered 'mathematics of opposition': Naqvi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday claimed there was an ongoing tussle among the alliance partners and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "arithmetic of success" has shattered the "mathematics of the opposition".

Addressing people during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rampur's Koyla village, Naqvi said the opposition should realise that a "swarm of stopgap" will not be able to conquer the "mountain of mass mandate".

There is an "ongoing tussle" among the partners of the Indian National Inclusive Developmental Allaince (INDIA) bloc and Prime Minister Modi's "arithmetic of success" has shattered the "mathematics of the opposition".

A non-Congress central government is successfully completing two consecutive terms ensuring good governance and inclusive empowerment and is moving towards the third term under the "dynamic and decisive" leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, he said the success of the Modi government has sent the "democratically defeated dynasty" into depression.

Naqvi said history is witness to the Congress' deception and it is selling "dhoke ka samaan (betrayal) in its "mohabbat Ki dukaan (shop for spreading love)".

He said Prime Minister Modi's guarantee of good governance, inclusive empowerment and social security has lived up to the expectations of the people.

The Modi government has demolished "duping appeasement" by his "determination to development with dignity" and ensured prosperity in the life of every section of society, the BJP leader said.

Modi has not discriminated against any section in terms of development and therefore, there should also not be any "stinginess in support and vote" for his government, Naqvi said.

"It is high time that the minorities come out of the clutches of merchants of votes who politically exploited these sections for several decades. The BJP has ensured that all the needy sections, including the minorities, become an equal partner of prosperity," he said.

The opposition alliance will get a "440 volt shock from Modi magic in 2024", Naqvi said. PTI ASK SMN