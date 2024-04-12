PM Modi's assertion on holding Assembly polls in J-K razed opposition's 'false narrative': BJP

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion on holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir “demolished” a false narrative “being created” by the NC, PDP and other opposition parties.

Advertisment

The BJP’s reaction came after the prime minister, while addressing a poll rally in Udhampur earlier in the day, asserted that the time was not far when the Assembly polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir, which would also get its statehood back.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir because the prime minister has reiterated his resolve to hold early elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” BJP leader Ashish Sood, who is the party’s co-in charge for the Union Territory, said.

He alleged that the top leaders of the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and other opposition parties were creating a false perception of the issue by claiming that the BJP-led Centre was afraid of holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

“They were creating a false perception that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the security situation is normal and that the government of India is afraid of holding elections.. This was the kind of narrative Abdullahs, Muftis and others were creating which has (now) been demolished,” Sood charged.

Sood said that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier reiterated that the Centre will hold “early elections in Jammu and Kashmir as and when the security situation and other factors make it compatible”.

“It’s Modi’s guarantee that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Muftis, Abdullahs and Gandhis should understand that Modi’s guarantee never fails,” the BJP leader said. PTI PK NB NB