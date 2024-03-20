PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather there: MEA

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday evening.

India and Bhutan are working on new dates for Modi's two-day state visit, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

Parts of eastern India have been experiencing widespread rainfall on Wednesday and the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange' alert for Bihar, Jharkhand, north West Bengal and Odisha.

Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21-22 as part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India starting Thursday last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

Meanwhile, the weather office also forecast rainfall across parts of north West Bengal and the northeastern region over the next two days.

"There was an east-west trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Assam in lower level and a very strong north-south trough in higher level," a senior weather department official said.

He said a large mass of cloud had formed ahead of the north-south trough which brought a few spells of rainfall in eastern India.

"Cloud is still over eastern India as its movement from West to east is very slow. Hence, overcast throughout the day," he said.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on March 21 in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.