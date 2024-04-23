PM Modi's campaign against corruption to intensify after LS poll results: BJP chief Nadda

Tikamgarh (MP), Apr 23 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday alleged the INDIA bloc was a group of "dynastic and corrupt" parties and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign against corruption will intensify after June 4, the day of Lok Sabha poll results.

Nadda was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate and Union minister Virendra Kumar.

He claimed that several scams, including related to coal, telecom, submarine and AgustaWestland chopper scam, happened during the previous Congress regime.

Prime Minister Modi is engaged in development works, while on the other hand there is the opposition INDIA bloc, which is a group of "dynastic and corrupt parties", the BJP leader alleged.

"All scammers came together to save each other. When their rallies are organised, they keep two chairs vacant. They say 'these are the chairs for our chief ministers who are in jail'. Wait for June 4, Modi ji's campaign against corruption will become more intense and people will be punished," Nadda said.

He further alleged the INDIA bloc is an alliance of parties engaged in saving their own families and the corrupt people.

"On one hand, Modi ji is working to eradicate corruption and on the other hand, dynastic parties of INDI alliance or Ghamandiya Gathbandhan are saying that save corrupts," he alleged.

The Congress did not even spare the land, sky and ocean and committed scams in all the three worlds, the BJP leader claimed.

Nadda accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM and TMC head Mamata Banerjee, DMK, BRS and other INDIA bloc allies of being involved in various corruption cases.

"While Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are in jail, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are on bail," he said.

Citing various data, Nadda said all round development took place under PM Modi's leadership.

The country will be the third largest economy in the world in the next two years, he said. PTI ADU MAS GK