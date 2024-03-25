PM Modi's credibility to help NDA win all 40 LS seats in Bihar: Giriraj Singh

Patna, Mar 25 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha from Begusarai seat, on Monday asserted that the NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar because of the "credibility" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The voters know that development is the only agenda of the prime minister, he said.

"I am not sure about my credibility. But the credibility of our PM is unparalleled and it is because of him, the NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Begusarai," Singh told PTI.

The BJP leader, who is seeking reelection for the second consecutive term from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, said the credibility of the PM is very high among the general public, poor and the farmers.

The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Singh from Begusarai.

The party dropped three sitting MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey from Buxar seat.

Apart from Singh, other union ministers who are seeking re-election in Bihar include R K Singh from Ara and Nityanand Rai from Ujiarpur.

On developmental works in Begusarai, Singh said, "This constituency was neglected during the UPA regime. Begusarai was converted into a dumping yard of refinery during UPA rule. The NDA government under Modi ji expanded the capacity of Begusarai refinery by investigating Rs 25,000 crore." The Centre also pumped in Rs 10,000 crore in the Barauni fertilizer unit, he said. PTI PKD NN