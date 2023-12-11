PM Modi's decision to abrogate Art 370 gave new strength to unity, integrity of India: BJP

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The BJP on Monday hailed as "historic" the Supreme Court verdict upholding the scrapping of Article 370 and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave new strength to the unity and integrity of India with the decision in 2019.

The apex court unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of the Article bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Defence Minister and former BJP president Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said, "Today the Supreme Court upheld Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution and the process followed for that." "This historic decision of the Supreme Court is going to make every Indian happy," he said and added that by abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Modi has not only written a new chapter but has also given new strength to the unity and integrity of India.

Today Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era of development, he added.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

"I have full confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will prove to be a benchmark in terms of development and good governance,” Singh wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the top court’s verdict portends a brighter future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

The Modi government will continue its “relentless efforts” to bring more growth and development for them, he said.

“Through today’s historic verdict, the Supreme Court has upheld the decision of the Parliament on August 5, 2019. In this time, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have seen the development, good governance and empowerment that were long their due,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

“This has strengthened India’s unity and integrity,” he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the top court's verdict is yet another victory and moment of celebration for all the "nationalist people" of the country who dreamt of "complete integration of the Jammu and Kashmir with Bharat" and for which they fought political and legal battles and even sacrificed their lives.

Thakur said that the Modi government withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, to undo one of the many "historic blunders" committed by the Congress during the Nehruvian era.

"Certain political ecosystems and its offshoots and offshore sympathisers started conspiracies against this integration process because they never wanted normalcy to return to the (Kashmir) Valley," he claimed.

The minister said the unification of Bharat was incomplete without "Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan". "And this objective was finally achieved," he added.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, peace and prosperity are returning and people have rejected terrorism," Thakur said.

"More power to Narendra Modi ji because the nation trusts him as a man of his word who can restore the glory and territory of Bharat, lost in the past," the minister wrote on X.

Union Minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari said the Supreme Court’s verdict is “more than a legal judgment”.

“It's a manifestation of our collective resolve in building a stronger, more united India,” he wrote on X.

As Jammu and Kashmir enters “a new era of democratic governance” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is experiencing “new dimensions of progress, presenting a unique example of growth and optimism”, Gadkari said.

“From women empowerment, opportunities for youth, welfare of Dalits to securing the constitutional and basic rights of the people, the Modi government is committed to the development of J&K in letter and spirit,” he added.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the apex court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 strengthens the march towards a brighter future for the youth, women and all the people of the “great land of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The verdict, which upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on August 5, 2019, strengthens our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India,” he said, adding, “I thank PM Narendra Modi for the decision to abrogate Article 370 which has ensured the return of peace and prosperity to the region”.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the verdict is an endorsement of the constitutional validity of the “historic decision” of Parliament and it will add “new vigour” to realising the dreams and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and stewardship of Home Minister Amit Shah remains steadfast in its resolve to usher in “a new dawn of peace, prosperity, growth and development” in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, the minister added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the verdict is going to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. His Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said it was a visionary decision by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI PK RT RT