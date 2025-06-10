PM Modi's decisive steps transformed northeast region: Sonowal

Shillong, June 10 (PTI) Hitting out at the Congress for its “failure” to develop the northeast, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive steps transformed the region, ushering a new era of peace and brotherhood.

Sonowal was addressing a press conference here to mark 11 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

"The Congress party destroyed the prospects of the northeast when they misgoverned the country for more than six decades," the Union Minister of Ports and Shipping alleged.

"The dark days of Congress governments were filled with violence, insurgency, terrorism that dragged our beautiful region in to a vortex of deprivation, devastation, discord and division. Peace was a distant dream," he said.

The situation in the northeast changed after the PM “took decisive steps to transform the region, respect the aspirations of the people, find solutions, usher a new era of peace and brotherhood, and ultimately, transform it as the growth engine of new India”, he said.

"The government has approved over 3,600 projects, built 10 greenfield airports, and expanded connectivity and organic farming through focused missions. The northeast is being repositioned not as a peripheral zone, but as India's vital ‘Gateway to the East’, with peace, progress and prosperity at its core," Sonowal asserted.

He said that at the recent Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, the region secured Rs 4.3 lakh crore in investment commitments, which promise to unlock its economic potential and generate widespread employment.

"The scale of investment and transformation we see today reflects our government's deep commitment to the people of the northeast," Sonowal said. PTI JOP RBT