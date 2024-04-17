PM Modi's dream of developed India is coming true: Maneka Gandhi

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 17 (PTI) Former Union Minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said the country has moved away from casteism and embarked on the path of development.

She called upon everyone to rise above casteism and vote on the issue of development.

"The way Modiji has changed the condition and direction of the country. The country has moved away from casteism and embarked on the path of development," Gandhi told reporters here.

"I have also worked in Sultanpur by giving priority to development and people's problems. I never did caste and religion based politics," she added.

The BJP leader said if public representatives considered themselves as the servant of the people and work above caste and religion, then the country can witness a change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India is coming true, she added.

Sultanpur is going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. PTI CORR ABN AS AS