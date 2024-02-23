PM Modi's efforts led to establishment of Hindu temple in UAE: Adityanath

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and efforts led to the establishment of the first Hindu temple in the UAE.

Modi inaugurated the temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14 and described it as a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity.

"After inaugurating it (temple) just over a week ago, the PM has arrived in Kashi. Kashi is known for its temples and culture across the globe," Adityanath said.

The establishment of the Abu Dhabi temple was possible due to the visionary leadership and efforts of the prime minister, he added.

The prime minister reached his parliamentary constituency on Thursday night. He launched several development projects and addressed public meetings on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the state government, "The chief minister emphasised how Kashi has upheld its spiritual and cultural essence over the past decade while showcasing itself to the world in a renewed light." By ensuring development, the prime minister has given Kashi a new identity, Adityanath said.

"This is indeed an inspiring occasion. Typically, the responsibility of a public representative revolves around advancing development, yet PM Modi maintains a consistent bond with Kashi as its Member of Parliament," Adityanath said.

"While diligently working for the welfare of the people of Kashi, he also elevates the ancient spiritual and cultural heritage of this place on a global platform," he added.