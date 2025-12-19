PM Modi's eight posts on X most retposted, liked on social media

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight comments or pictures have become the most liked posts among the top 10 on the social media platform 'X' in the last 30 days, including his photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin when both leaders travelled together in a car from Delhi's IGI airport, officials said.

The eight posts on 'X' together had 1,60,700 reposts and 14.76 lakh likes, thus becoming the only politician featured among the top 10 most liked and reposted handles on the social media platform.

"The 'X' (formerly Twitter) has a new feature. It shows the most-liked tweets in the last month in a country. For India, in the last 30 days, the top eight out of 10 most liked tweets are of PM Modi. No other politician features in the top 10," an official said.

The photo of PM Modi travelling together in a car with Putin after his arrival from Moscow on December 4 had over 34,000 reposts and 214000 likes -- the highest among the eight posts of the prime minister.

The prime minister presenting a copy of the Gita in the Russian language to Putin on December 4 had 29,000 reposts and 2,31,000 likes.

PM Modi's congratulatory message to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his marriage to Jodie Haydon on November 29 had 14,900 reposts and 2,11,000 likes, while Modi's welcome of Putin to his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence on December 4 had 20,000 reposts and 1,79,000 likes.

Modi's post on the Russian President receiving guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 5 had 28,100 retweets and 218000 likes, and his post on witnessing the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janambhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on November 25 had 26,300 reposts and 1,40,000 likes.

The prime minister's two more posts -- one on 19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe completing Dandakrama Parayanam in 50 days on December 2, and his congratulatory message to the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team on November 24 had 22,500 reposts, 136000 likes and 14,900 reposts and 1,47,000 likes respectively. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD