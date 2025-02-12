PM Modi's gifts to French president, first lady rich with Indian traditions

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a Dokra artwork, depicting musicians with studded stonework, to French President Emmanuel Macron and an exquisite silver hand-graved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to the first lady of France, officials said on Wednesday.

The Dokra art is a renowned metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, showcasing intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique.

Rooted in the region's rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music, the officials said.

The gift to the first lady traces its origin to the rich traditions of Rajasthan and symbolises masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolising beauty, nature and grace, the officials said.

Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan's rich tradition of metalwork, they added.

On a two-day visit to the European country, Modi had also brought gifts for the two sons and a daughter of US Vice President J D Vance, who was in France.

The officials said the prime minister gave a wooden railway toy set to Vivek Vance and a jigsaw puzzle based on Indian folk paintings to Ewan Blaine Vance.

The wooden railway toy is a timeless classic, combining nostalgia with sustainability. Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness, the officials said.

The jigsaw puzzle celebrates India's rich artistic heritage by featuring various folk painting styles, including the Kalighat pat painting from West Bengal, Santhal painting created by the Santhal tribe and Madhubani painting from Bihar.

Each style offers a unique glimpse into India's diverse cultural traditions, making the puzzle both an artistic and educational experience, the officials said.

Modi gifted a wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, the daughter of the US vice president.

The eco-friendly wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe and engaging learning tool that enhances motor skills and cognitive abilities.

Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and supports environmental conservation, the officials said. PTI KR RC